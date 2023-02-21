Blizzards to the west, sun in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At least three low-pressure systems and large winter storms will impact the Aleutian Islands and the west coast of Alaska through the week.

Blizzard conditions are likely to impact Nome — where Iron Dog teams are taking a break before heading home Wednesday — just as the storms are hitting the coast and moving inland.

Storms will cross the Aleutians and continue north. Warnings for high winds, blowing snow and blizzard conditions are up for the Pribilof Islands and Adak, with gusts up to 75 and 80 mph. The high winds will bring blowing snow and low visibility to Bethel, Unalakleet and Nome as the storm moves northeast.

In the meantime, a ridge of high pressure is going to clear skies in Southcentral Alaska, the north Gulf Coast and Southeast Alaska. The panhandle deserves a break, after enduring multiple rounds of storms over the last few weeks.

The hot spot for Alaska today was Cold Bay at 43 degrees and the cold spot was Point Lay at 35 below zero.

