Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The family of a young woman found dead last week is speaking about the tragic loss, and how they plan to care for her young son Ahmiri, who was the subject of an Amber Alert sent on Friday.

Stephanie Morales, 22, was found dead in her Anchorage apartment on Friday with wounds to her upper body. The suspect in her murder is the father of her 8-month-old son Ahmiri, who was arrested late Friday night. Morales’s family is speaking out as a way to remember her.

Juan Duriez is Morales’ cousin and her only blood relative in Alaska. He has vivid memories of his vivacious relative.

“She was very loud, she was very explosive, she was very funny. You know, she just loved to be around people and I think that’s what I loved about her the most,” Duriez said.

He described Morales as extroverted, and says that he was almost jealous of her charisma because she had so many friends.

“That’s really been clear lately. We’ve been having a lot of people reach out to us — folks I’ve never ever heard of — and tell us stories about her, moments they shared,” Duriez said.

According to Duriez, Morales and her baby were very attached, and baby Ahmiri is much more shy than his outgoing mother. The last few days have been hard for the extended family, especially with many of Morales’ family members residing in California and Arizona.

Duriez was the person that initially found his cousin’s remains and called the police. But immediately, the family’s attention turned to finding Ahmiri. Duriez described how he felt when he could not immediately locate the child in his mother’s apartment.

“I felt grateful because you know when I found Stephanie, I thought I was going to find the baby somewhere there too, you know,” Duriez said. “I thought I was going to find him under the blankets or buried ... but it gave me hope, you know.”

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued and an hours-long stand off with police, the baby was found safe. But the family faces a long road ahead of them following the tragic loss of a young woman.

“Eventually in the long term we hope to work it out so that Ahmiri can go home to California, where we also hope to bury Stephanie and have Ahmiri somewhere close where so as he grows up, you know, he can be around his grandmother, his aunts, his cousins and have his mom nearby to visit whenever he wants to,” Duriez said.

Duriez says he wants to thank the Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage community that helped find baby Ahmiri.

“They treated us with kindness,” Duriez said. “That’s what I’ll remember about that the police officers, everyone, they treated us with kindness, and they moved fast. The community really rallied around Ahmiri, so I just wanted to thank everyone.”

Juan’s sister Jacqueline Duriez set up a Go Fund Me to raise money for Morales and her family. Their hope is to raise enough to transfer Morales’ remains to California and hold a funeral service there. The family says that any additional money would then go to Ahmiri’s maternal grandmother, who is preparing to take custody of the boy in California.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.