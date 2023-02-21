Governor’s carbon campaign champions carbon credits and capture

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced two bills on Jan. 27 outlining new plans to bring carbon offsets and capture to the Alaska legislature; Senate Bill 48/House Bill 49 and Senate Bill 49/House Bill 50.

According to the Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources John Crowther, the administration aims to bring both plans for carbon management online soon.

“Our priority would be to pass both bills this session,” Crowther said.

Erin McKittrick of Ground Truth Alaska urged Alaskans to consider if Dunleavy’s carbon plan will bring in the amount it revenue the administration thus far claims, and, what “unintended consequences” sequestration and capture could render on the environment and economy.

Ivy Sponholz, state director of The Nature Conservancy and former Representative, said legislators are faced with a tough issue critical to Alaska’s future.

“People in Alaska — we live off the land, we need to make a living and provide for our families, and we need to have strong healthy economic future, but we can do these things,” Sponholz said. “... We’re talking about capturing and storing carbon, in the governor’s legislation, and then selling a commitment to that storage of carbon on a market.”

Alaska Native Corporations already benefit from carbon credit projects, according to Sponholz, but the legislation is aiming to broaden its reach.

“What is new about this moment, is that we’re moving into the public sphere,” Sponholz said.

When asked about her perspective on carbon management after addressing a joint session of the state legislature on Feb. 17, Rep. Mary Peltola said she is still investigating the topic and exploring what carbon management can achieve for Alaska.

“I am excited that there are new things coming to the fore, where Alaska can research on investment or possible revenues,” Peltola said. “I think it’s definitely something that many of us will be learning as we watch you all going through your proceedings, and I’m happy it’s going through the legislative process.”

