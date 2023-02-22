Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby
Iron Dog race teams rest up in Nome
Pro Class racers ready to wrench after arriving in snowy Nome
Earthquake
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Kodiak residents

Latest News

Lawmakers explore TikTok ban over privacy concerns
Lawmakers explore TikTok ban over privacy concerns
Lawmakers explore TikTok ban over privacy concerns
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump: East Palestine train derailment response a ‘betrayal’
Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of...
Lawmakers might ban dogs from sticking their heads out of car windows