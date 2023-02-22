House votes to censure Eastman, again

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives voted to censure Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman by a decisive 35-1 margin on Thursday.

Eastman was the lone vote against the censure measure, and argued the motion to censure from Anchorage Rep. Andrew Gray impugned his motives and was “hateful rhetoric.”

“It is important to remember regarding that member from Wasilla that over the years he has shown Alaska who he is, posting on his website a photo of himself standing next to a quote from Adolph Hitler that calls for the extermination of people, and yet he has been reelected three times to his seat,” Gray said. “We must respond as a body. We must do something. This body must act.”

Wednesday’s vote is the second time the House has moved to censure Eastman.

Eastman responded by noting section 121 of the rules of the house, claiming that Gray had impugned his motives.

“The outrageous accusation that somehow I and the members of my district support the extermination of people or support child abuse — when I’ve staked my entire political career arguing for the opposite — is not acceptable in this body,” Eastman said.

The censure comes two days after Eastman made comments during the House Judiciary Committee Meeting on the financial implications of abused children on the state.

“It gets argued periodically it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services they might otherwise be entitled to receive, and need, based on growing up in this type of environment,” Eastman said Monday.

President and CEO of the Alaska Children’s Trust Trevor Storrs testified on Monday in that committee meeting, and responded directly to Rep. Eastman’s comment, asserting,

“I’m not even sure how to answer that, that there’s a cost saving to the death of a child, the impact that that has on a family and us as a society when a child is lost, especially to abuse and neglect, is unmeasurable.”

Rep. Eastman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

