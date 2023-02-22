House votes to censure Eastman, again

This is the second censure for the Wasilla Republican
FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
By Elena Symmes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives voted to censure Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman by a decisive 35-1 margin on Thursday.

Eastman was the lone vote against the censure measure, and argued the motion to censure from Anchorage Rep. Andrew Gray impugned his motives and was “hateful rhetoric.”

“It is important to remember regarding that member from Wasilla that over the years he has shown Alaska who he is, posting on his website a photo of himself standing next to a quote from Adolph Hitler that calls for the extermination of people, and yet he has been reelected three times to his seat,” Gray said. “We must respond as a body. We must do something. This body must act.”

Wednesday’s vote is the second time the House has moved to censure Eastman.

Previous: House votes 25-14 to censure Rep. Eastman over abortion statement

Eastman responded by noting section 121 of the rules of the house, claiming that Gray had impugned his motives.

“The outrageous accusation that somehow I and the members of my district support the extermination of people or support child abuse — when I’ve staked my entire political career arguing for the opposite — is not acceptable in this body,” Eastman said.

The censure comes two days after Eastman made comments during the House Judiciary Committee Meeting on the financial implications of abused children on the state.

“It gets argued periodically it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services they might otherwise be entitled to receive, and need, based on growing up in this type of environment,” Eastman said Monday.

President and CEO of the Alaska Children’s Trust Trevor Storrs testified on Monday in that committee meeting, and responded directly to Rep. Eastman’s comment, asserting,

“I’m not even sure how to answer that, that there’s a cost saving to the death of a child, the impact that that has on a family and us as a society when a child is lost, especially to abuse and neglect, is unmeasurable.”

Rep. Eastman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby
Iron Dog race teams rest up in Nome
Pro Class racers ready to wrench after arriving in snowy Nome
Earthquake
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Kodiak residents

Latest News

A water leak has shut down an East Anchorage elementary school for at least two consecutive...
Water main break closes Susitna Elementary, forces students to learn remotely
No arrests have been made at this time.
Suspect in Anchorage homicide indicted on multiple charges
Bravery has been a large component of Justus Trayer's life after he was diagnosed with leukemia...
5-year-old cancer patient donates toys to fellow pediatric oncology patient
FastCast Feb. 22, 2023