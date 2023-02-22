Multiple winter weather alerts as large storm takes aim on Alaska

Blizzard conditions continue to impact the western coastline of Alaska
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:40 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet across Southcentral and Southeast for now, but a rather expansive area of low pressure moving through the Bering will end the quiet stretch. Ahead of the winter weather, much of the state is under some form of a winter weather alert through the next few days.

For full details on each alert, scroll to the bottom of the article
For full details on each alert, scroll to the bottom of the article(Alaska's News Source)

The low responsible for the uptick in active weather over the next 48 hours is churning through the Bering Sea. While the low will continue to build northward and eventually move into the Chukchi Sea, the large precipitation shield associated with it will continue to move through Alaska. The greatest impacts for today will continue to be Western Alaska, where blizzard conditions will occur for much of the coastline. While areas south of the Yukon Delta aren’t under any winter alerts, the incoming rain and snow will lead to slick conditions. With temperatures remaining above freezing today, there will be little accumulation of any freezing rain.

From Norton Sound and points north, this is where blizzard conditions will remain in place for the day. Winds up to 60 mph will lead to significantly reduced visibilities. Heavy snow can also be expected along the western coast, with the heaviest snow likely to occur through the Seward Peninsula. It’s possible much of the Seward Peninsula could see up to a foot if not a foot and a half of snow into Thursday morning.

As the precipitation shield moves inland, the winds will gradually die down. This comes as the main area of low pressure continues to church over the open waters. Winds will still be quite breeze, although many areas through the Interior will see winds up to 40 mph. The vast majority of those winds will occur in proximity to the gaps and passes of the mountains. One can also expect to see reduced visibilities from the blowing snow and heavy snow that will be occurring. Snow for the Interior is set to arrive overnight into Thursday, where many areas could see 4 to 12 inches of snow. It’s possible that with warmer air overrunning the cold air, that we’ll even see the potential for a glaze of ice through Thursday afternoon. Heavier snow will occur further north near the Brooks Range, where up to 2 feet of snow is possible.

Further north along the Slope, winds will be the primary issue. While snow is in the forecast, less than 2 inches will occur for much of the Slope. The only exception will be further east along the Beaufort Sea Coast and south to the Brooks Range, where up to 5 inches can be expected.

The storm will certainly be felt statewide, as snow and rain will build into Southcentral overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll see a slight chance of flurries before 6 Wednesday evening and then the snow will gradually build in. While most of Southcentral will see 2-10″ of snowfall, higher amounts will occur along the Hillside and through parts of the Valley. The lowest snowfall totals will be for Anchorage and down the Kenai, as warmer air will eat away at our snow chances. For the Kenai, up to 3 inches of snow can be expected with only a glaze of ice. It’s possible that further south near Homer and Seward, rain will fall most of the day.

Snow, rain and areas of freezing rain will impact Southcentral through Thursday evening.
Snow, rain and areas of freezing rain will impact Southcentral through Thursday evening.(Alaska's News Source)

Things become tricky for Anchorage, as our winds will be a key contributor to just how much snow we get across the city. A strong upper level disturbance sweeping to our south through the night will tap into our southeasterly winds. These winds, which will be up to 40 mph in the higher elevations, will gradually changeover the snow to rain through Thursday morning. This will put a dent in just how much snow will fall across the Anchorage bowl, as any rain will greatly eat into our snow chances. However, we should still manage to see a few inches of snow in Anchorage, with the Hillside having no trouble see over 6 inches of snow. It’s important to note, that should the winds not kick in as high as expected, our wintry mix duration will be short-lived. As a result of this, we’ll see higher snowfall totals. However, should the opposite occur, we’ll see lower snowfall totals in the Anchorage Bowl. This is why it’s important to always make sure you keep up to date with the latest information.

Finally, as the storm shifts east, rain and snow make a return to Southeast. This will once again lead to active and wet conditions for the Panhandle through the weekend.

Looking ahead across much of the state, things quiet down into the weekend with colder and sunnier conditions returning.

LocationAlertTimingImpacts
Southeastern Brooks RangeWinter Storm WarningUntil 6AM FriHeavy Snow: 10-20″
Winds: 40 MPH
Wind Chills: As low as -45°
Upper Koyukuk ValleyWinter Storm WarningUntil 9PM ThuHeavy Snow: 6-19″
Winds: 35 MPH
Wind Chills: As low as -30°
Yukon Flats & Surrounding UplandsWinter Storm WarningUntil 6AM FriHeavy Snow: 4-8″
East of Beaver: 1-4″
Wind Chills: As low as -35°
Central InteriorWinter Storm WarningUntil 9PM ThuHeavy Snow: 4-10″
Trace of Ice
Wind Chills: As low as -20°
Middle Tanana ValleyWinter Storm Warning6PM Wed - 6AM FriHeavy Snow: 4-10″
Trace of Ice Mainly in Nenana Hills
DenaliWinter Storm WarningUntil 6AM
Fri		Heavy Snow: 6-15″
Winds: 50 MPH Near Passes
Light Glaze of Ice Thur AM.
Eastern Alaska RangeWinter Weather Advisory9PM Wed - 6AM FriSnow: 6-10″
Winds: 55 MPH
Blowing Snow
St. Lawrence Island & Bering Strait CoastBlizzard WarningUntil 9AM ThuSnow: 3-5″
Winds: 65 MPH
Light Glaze of Ice
Chukchi Sea CoastBlizzard WarningUntil 9AM
Thu		Snow: 2-8″
Winds: 65 MPH
Baldwin Peninsula & Selawik ValleyBlizzard WarningUntil 9AM ThuSnow: 6-12″
Winds: 65 MPH
Southern Seward Peninsula CoastBlizzard WarningUntil 9AM ThuSnow: 10-18″
Winds: 55 MPH
Light Glaze of Ice
Eastern Norton Sound & Nulato HillsBlizzard WarningUntil 9AM ThuSnow: 6-12″
Winds: 55 MPH
Light Glaze of Ice
Kobuk & Noatak ValleysWinter Storm WarningUntil 3PM ThuHeavy Snow: 10-18″
Winds: 50 MPH
Northern & Interior Seward PeninsulaWinter Storm WarningUntil 9AM ThuHeavy Snow: 8-14″
Winds: 50 MPH
Yukon DeltaWinter Storm WarningUntil 6AM
Thu		Heavy Wintry Mix
Snow: 3-5″
Ice: Up to .10″
Winds: 60 MPH
Lower Yukon ValleyWinter Storm WarningUntil 9AM ThuHeavy Wintry Mix
Snow: 6-12″
Light Glaze of Ice
Winds: 35 MPH
Lower Koyukuk & Middle Yukon ValleysWinter Storm WarningUntil 9AM ThuHeavy Wintry Mix
Snow: 8-16″
Light Glaze of Ice
Winds: 35 MPH
Upper Kuskokwim ValleyWinter Storm WarningUntil 9PM ThuHeavy Wintry Mix
Snow: 8-14″
Light Glaze of Ice
Winds: 40 MPH
AnchorageWinter Weather Advisory3AM Thu - 9PM ThuWintry Mix Likely
Snow: 2-10″
Winds: 25-40 MPH
Western KenaiWinter Weather AdvisoryMidnight - 5PM ThuWintry Mix Likely
Snow: Up to 3″
Light Glaze of Ice
Mat-Su ValleyWinter Weather Advisory6AM to 9PM ThuWintry Mix Poss.
Snow: 4-9″
1-3″ For Palmer & Wasilla

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby
Iron Dog race teams rest up in Nome
Pro Class racers ready to wrench after arriving in snowy Nome
Earthquake
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Kodiak residents

Latest News

Multiple winter weather alerts as large storm takes aim on Alaska
Multiple winter weather alerts as large storm takes aim on Alaska
Pair of storms delivering snow and high winds to much of Alaska this week
Pair of storms to deliver snow and high winds to much of Alaska this week
Pair of storms delivering snow and high winds to much of Alaska this week
Pair of storms delivering snow and high winds to much of Alaska this week
Blizzard conditions return to Western Alaska
Blizzard conditions return to Western Alaska