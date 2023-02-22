Pair of storms to deliver snow and high winds to much of Alaska this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pair of low-pressure systems are delivering high winds and heavy snow to western Alaska on Tuesday. Peak wind gusts to 60 mph were recorded in Bethel, to 55 mph in Unalakleet, and to 46 mph in Nome as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

High winds will continue from Adak to Point Hope on Wednesday, as back-to-back storms move north across the Bering Sea. These storms are also delivering heavy snow. Western Alaska, north of the Yukon Delta, should be prepared for 6-18″ of snow along with wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph. Blizzard warnings are in effect for these areas.

Further south, the Yukon Delta should be prepared for 3″ to 6″ of snow, along with up to a tenth of an inch of ice and wind gusts to 60 mph. Further inland, McGrath will see higher snowfall totals of 8″ to 14″ along with ice from periods of freezing rain and winds to 40 mph.

The second storm system will send a pair of fronts across the Interior and Southcentral Wednesday and Thursday. Initially, only light snow is likely Wednesday, but heavier snow is likely Thursday from Fairbanks to Anchorage. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys for 4″ to 8″ of snow Thursday, with some freezing rain mixing in.

Southeast will also see snow likely from this storm from Friday into Saturday.

