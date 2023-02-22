Proposal to limit commercial fishing in Southwest Alaska goes before Board of Fisheries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosted its second day of the Board of Fisheries meeting at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage on Tuesday.

The session was reserved for public comment, and most of the discussion centered around Proposal 140, which would impact an area of Southwest Alaska labeled as Area M. Proposal 140 would limit commercial fishing in the area to promote salmon populations and subsistence fishing in the state.

“Our main food source has been taken away, which has caused hardships for many families, our people are facing a food security crisis,” one person said.

Area M has been recognized as an intercept fishery, which is where salmon heading for other regions in the state can be caught before they’re able to reach their spawning locations. Many subsistence fishery users support the proposal, in the hopes it will revive salmon populations in their own communities. However, commercial fishermen working in Area M believe that their fishing is not what’s causing declines in other areas.

“The impacted communities are cherry-picking their numbers to try and lead us to believe that the majority of salmon intercepted by area m fishers just happened to be going to the places with the weakest returns,” one person said.

Those who spoke in favor of for Proposal 140 say it will raise salmon numbers and benefit everyone.

“It is imperative that the burden of conservation be shared by Area M. If you, the Board of Fish are to sustain stocks,” one person said.

However, those who spoke in opposition say that there isn’t enough evidence that fishing in Area M reduced numbers in other areas.

“Every time there is a problem, Ayuk, Chignik fingers are pointed at Area M, and the fishermen are managed and not the resource,” one person said at the meeting. “It is time to find the problem and manage the rivers like the rest of the state of Alaska.”

Both the people who spoke in support and in opposition are concerned with providing for themselves and their families. The board meeting will continue Wednesday, again featuring deliberations on Proposal 140 and Area M.

