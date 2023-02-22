Proposal to limit commercial fishing in Southwest Alaska goes before Board of Fisheries

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosted its second day of the Board of Fisheries meeting at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage on Tuesday.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:43 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosted its second day of the Board of Fisheries meeting at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage on Tuesday.

The session was reserved for public comment, and most of the discussion centered around Proposal 140, which would impact an area of Southwest Alaska labeled as Area M. Proposal 140 would limit commercial fishing in the area to promote salmon populations and subsistence fishing in the state.

“Our main food source has been taken away, which has caused hardships for many families, our people are facing a food security crisis,” one person said.

Area M has been recognized as an intercept fishery, which is where salmon heading for other regions in the state can be caught before they’re able to reach their spawning locations. Many subsistence fishery users support the proposal, in the hopes it will revive salmon populations in their own communities. However, commercial fishermen working in Area M believe that their fishing is not what’s causing declines in other areas.

“The impacted communities are cherry-picking their numbers to try and lead us to believe that the majority of salmon intercepted by area m fishers just happened to be going to the places with the weakest returns,” one person said.

Those who spoke in favor of for Proposal 140 say it will raise salmon numbers and benefit everyone.

“It is imperative that the burden of conservation be shared by Area M. If you, the Board of Fish are to sustain stocks,” one person said.

However, those who spoke in opposition say that there isn’t enough evidence that fishing in Area M reduced numbers in other areas.

“Every time there is a problem, Ayuk, Chignik fingers are pointed at Area M, and the fishermen are managed and not the resource,” one person said at the meeting. “It is time to find the problem and manage the rivers like the rest of the state of Alaska.”

Both the people who spoke in support and in opposition are concerned with providing for themselves and their families. The board meeting will continue Wednesday, again featuring deliberations on Proposal 140 and Area M.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper
Police investigate shooting near Tudor Road
Here are tips for removal from Meteorologist Joe Bartosik and roofing company owner Michelle...
Winter snowfall causes concerns for roof integrity

Latest News

Most discussion centered around Proposal 140, which would limit commercial fishing near the...
Board of Fisheries meeting begins in Anchorage
A student at Bayshore Elementary School grabs a cold lunch off a cart in his classroom.
Option for hot meals off the table at some Anchorage schools
Sen. Stevens says that public universities are short at least five hundred faculty members.
Senate majority discusses education staffing difficulties
Bravery has been a large component of the 5 years life, after he was diagnosed with Leukemia...
5 year old battling cancer donates toys to others in the same boat