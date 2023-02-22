Senate majority discusses education staffing difficulties

Senators research challenges to Alaska's education system
By Elena Symmes
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Education funding was a major topic of discussion during a press availability for the Alaska Senate majority coalition.

Teacher shortages plaguing all levels of Alaska public education and increasing the base student allocation were discussed by Senate majority members.

Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Löki Tobin of Anchorage discussed recent explorations into career and technical education options for students.

Alaska’s teacher shortage and shrinking workforce remain complex, interwoven subjects that the members of the 33rd Alaska Legislature face.

Understaffing isn’t just a problem in K-12 education; Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak spoke about the faculty shortage in the University of Alaska system as a downstream effect of previous years’ budget cuts.

“The testimony from the university was that they are down because of the losses to the budget — the governor’s vetoes — they are down 500 faculty members, which is an enormous loss. I think maybe the total is something around 1,800 that they have, they lost 500 so entire programs have been lost,” Stevens said. “If we’re going to provide education for Alaskans, we need to make sure we have a fully functioning faculty.”

Stevens worked as a professor at the University of Alaska for 25 years and now serves as the Senate President.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Here are tips for removal from Meteorologist Joe Bartosik and roofing company owner Michelle...
Winter snowfall causes concerns for roof integrity
Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper
Police investigate shooting near Tudor Road

Latest News

Most discussion centered around Proposal 140, which would limit commercial fishing near the...
Board of Fisheries meeting begins in Anchorage
A student at Bayshore Elementary School grabs a cold lunch off a cart in his classroom.
Option for hot meals off the table at some Anchorage schools
Bravery has been a large component of the 5 years life, after he was diagnosed with Leukemia...
5 year old battling cancer donates toys to others in the same boat
Sen. Stevens says that public universities are short at least five hundred faculty members.
Senate majority coalition discusses endemic teacher shortage in Alaska