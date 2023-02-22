Wrench day in Nome can be a breeze or a blizzard

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Depending on the shape of your snowmachine when you get to Nome, wrench day can make or break your run in the Iron Dog race.

It’s a day where no snowmachine is moving forward or backward, and time can be made up without moving an inch. Each team gets 15 minutes to inspect their respective machines and make note of what they will have to fix once the wrenching begins.

“You have a warm shop here to recognize it, and take advantage of fixing it and doing preventative maintenance — carbides, chaging stuff outthat can help you on the next thousand miles. Not mention getting a good day of rest — we gotta recoup,” team 39′s Cody Barber said.

One teams start working on their snowmachines, the clock starts and every second they have hands on the machine is added to their total race time.

“If these other guys wrench for 30, 45 minutes we just gained 30 to 45 minutes on them — without moving an inch,” team 2′s Brian Sottosanti.

“You can get passed in the garage just as quick as you can get passed on the trail,” teammate Brian Kishbaugh said.

Another big moment that took place on wrench day is that every person that completed the trail in the expedition class was given a fitting award — a commemorative gold pan. The expedition class is growing every single year and this class got quite the round of applause for making it to their finish line.

Pro class racers, meanwhile, are so focused on their race times that they can’t afford to take in the sights around them.

“That’s been one interesting thing about this race, is the time is such an element to it, but you are surviving with this other person through all this insane stuff, and then there are these flashes of beauty that you can’t describe,” Hillaire Gossett of team 16 said.

Now that wrench day is done, the racers wait on the weather — a blizzard is currently sitting right on top of Nome. In most years, the leaders would start taking off at 8 a.m. the day following wrench day, but with the weather that start might be delayed.

