Airmen at JBER work on perfecting new deployment module

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last October, the U.S. Air Force implemented a new deployment model called Air Force Generation. The new model is set to replace the Air Expeditionary Force deployment model that previously was used.

For the past two weeks, members of the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron have been participating in a two-week training course focused on perfecting the skill sets needed under the new model. The course included both in-classroom exercises as well as field training.

On Wednesday, the squadron was out at the Camp Mad Bull training site on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson conducting a variety of different exercises.

“Today we are out here doing an exercise for our new deployment readiness system,” U.S. Air Force Airman Clayton Cowan said. “So, we are doing prescribed training so we make sure we fit and complete all the qualifications necessary.”

The squadron conducted chemical burn training, CPR drills and tactical communication. Airmen also strapped on snow shoes to conduct land navigation drills. These exercises, the Airman said, prepare them for whatever combat situation they could face in the field.

“There is no telling what things we could encounter when we go out,” Cowan said.

Air Force officials say that they have until October 2023 to have the new deployment module perfected.

“Our members here today are going to have to demonstrate all those things, to let us know what they are capable of and that they can complete their mission sets,” Staff Sargeant Katherine Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.