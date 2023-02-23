Airmen at JBER work on perfecting new deployment module

Inside the Gates
Last October, the US Airforce implemented a new deployment Module, Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN).
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last October, the U.S. Air Force implemented a new deployment model called Air Force Generation. The new model is set to replace the Air Expeditionary Force deployment model that previously was used.

For the past two weeks, members of the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron have been participating in a two-week training course focused on perfecting the skill sets needed under the new model. The course included both in-classroom exercises as well as field training.

On Wednesday, the squadron was out at the Camp Mad Bull training site on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson conducting a variety of different exercises.

“Today we are out here doing an exercise for our new deployment readiness system,” U.S. Air Force Airman Clayton Cowan said. “So, we are doing prescribed training so we make sure we fit and complete all the qualifications necessary.”

The squadron conducted chemical burn training, CPR drills and tactical communication. Airmen also strapped on snow shoes to conduct land navigation drills. These exercises, the Airman said, prepare them for whatever combat situation they could face in the field.

“There is no telling what things we could encounter when we go out,” Cowan said.

Air Force officials say that they have until October 2023 to have the new deployment module perfected.

“Our members here today are going to have to demonstrate all those things, to let us know what they are capable of and that they can complete their mission sets,” Staff Sargeant Katherine Johnson said.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Iron Dog race teams rest up in Nome
Pro Class racers ready to wrench after arriving in snowy Nome

Latest News

Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse that killed Anchorage resident Sadie...
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse
Engineers work to determine the cause of a roof collapse that killed an Anchorage woman
Engineers work to determine the cause of a roof collapse that killed an Anchorage woman
Last October, the US Airforce implemented a new deployment Module, Air Force Force Generation...
US Air Force on JBER work on perfecting new deployment module
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski addressed a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Wednesday.
Murkowski encourages support for ferries, Willow project in speech to state legislature