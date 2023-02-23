Avalanche warning issued for Hatcher Pass

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for Hatcher Pass Thursday, ranging from Mile 10 to Independence Mine, including Gold Mint and Archangel Valley.

The warning is effective until 7 a.m. Friday. The avalanche danger will rise to “high” by the end of day Thursday. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and will increase through Friday morning.

The current storm system affecting Southcentral Alaska through late this week is expected to bring significant snowfall with up to 18 inches of new snow across higher terrain. Snowfall rates Thursday afternoon and evening will increase to between 1 to 2 inches per hour. The heavy snow combined with strong winds of 30 to 40 mph will create widespread areas of unstable snow. Human-triggered avalanches of 12 to 18 inches deep — along with wind slabs 4 to 8 inches thick — are very likely across all areas and terrain, and natural avalanches are likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Backcountry travelers should stay off, and out from underneath, slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches may run long distances.

In Turnagain Pass, the avalanche risk is considerable above treeline, and moderate from treeline down to the base.

Please visit the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Information Center and Turnagain Pass Avalanche Information Center for additional and updated information.

