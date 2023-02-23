Big Lake recycling center awards $10k to local individuals finding sustainable solutions

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mid Valley Recycling has awarded $10,000 worth of grants as part of a program designed to encourage individuals to think outside of the box in terms of recycling. In July of 2022, the Big Lake-based organization put out a request for applicants to come up with creative ways to repurpose trash. No idea was too crazy, no materials were off limits.

On Wednesday, grant program organizers Sammy Taylor and Patty Fisher happily delivered checks to the winners.

“We’re just a bunch of volunteers that organize the recycling at Big Lake transfer site and we do other kinds of projects,” Taylor said. “This year, we decided we’d do something a little bit more ambitious by putting together a program to offer money to people with good ideas.”

With the support of the Mat-Su Health Foundation — which funded two grants totaling $8,000 — Mid Valley Recycling separated the program into two categories: one $3,000 prize for youth and a $5,000 one for adults.

Teeland Middle School’s robotics team, the Banana Botz, won the youth category for their presentation of Eco Bricks, recycled containers with net zero features such as air source heat pumps and insulation from refrigerated containers.

Wesley Quimby, a seventh grader on the team, said the group brainstormed the idea during one of their practices.

“It would be quite cheap, actually, for the containers because there’s over 6 million containers not being used by shipping industries,” Quimby stated. “It’s definitely important for our future to have a net-zero world.”

The team sported banana hats while giving their presentation to the program organizers in a science classroom at the middle school on Thursday morning. They intend to use the money to help fund an upcoming class trip in June.

On the other side of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough in Palmer, Patrick Simpson was handed his check for winning the adult category for his small operation that turns plastics into formable pieces of lumber.

“It was great timing because I’m in that point now where I want to build things and show people how it’s used,” Simpson said. “We’re looking at picnic tables, we’re looking at park benches, retaining walls, decks, railings — things that are outdoors where a material could be, you know, 25 to 50 years in use.”

Simpson operates out of a conex in a commercial park near the Alaska State Fairgrounds. Inside, he uses equipment to grind down types of plastic that many recycle centers don’t take, melt it down, and pour it into a mold resembling lumbered wood where it dries.

“We call the lumber, affectionately, Grizzly Wood,” Simpson said.

Another individual toured Simpson’s conex with the program organizers before receiving an additional check for $2,000 from Mid Valley Recycling. She submitted an application promoting an effort that turns glass into sand, intended for use at construction sites or bagged to ebb erosion.

Taylor said the organization felt strongly about giving her a financial boost to help grow her endeavors and used monies collected from donations at the center to award her a second place prize.

“We just cannot keep throwing stuff in landfills, we have to really think about what we buy and what it’s packaged in,” Taylor said. “It really needs to be put into some other use, not stuck in a hole in the ground.”

