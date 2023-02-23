Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday an excavator was digging through debris at the back of a building that housed the Turnagain CrossFit gym. In the front, other equipment operators were removing snow from the roof. The building on East 76th Avenue was the scene of a partial roof collapse last Friday that killed Sadie Huffer, who was attending a fitness competition inside.

Chuck Dunn drove the excavator that uncovered Huffer’s body. He said it’s been tough to be at the site ever since.

“Every day has been emotional, even just the guys coming in here and sweeping, it’s been a teary-eyed thing,” Dunn said. “Looking at someone’s business that was destroyed, but also a loss of life from someone who was doing a healthy habit.”

Dunn, a general contractor who works for the building’s owner, is working with structural engineers and the city to try and figure out what happened.

“I do think it’s a complex problem, it’s not just a simple thing. This building’s been standing a long time now, why did it just now collapse?”

Dunn said the snow load on the roof was not excessive but there was a thick buildup of ice on the section that collapsed.

Engineers are still analyzing the building, according to Ross Noffsinger with the Municipality’s Development Services Department, who also mentioned the ice in an email.

“At this time we know there was an exceptionally large accumulation of ice on the collapsed portion of the roof, the weight of which may have been more than double the design snow load,” Noffsinger wrote. “This ice was readily apparent in the debris.”

Another factor that may have contributed to the collapse are connections used in the building’s supports.

“A structural deficiency could have contributed to the collapse. We have encountered under-designed truss plate connections on similar buildings.”

Dunn said damage to the back of the building will be repaired — but not before they know more about the best way to keep the whole building safe. He said it’s possible the city will determine the front part of building is safe to reenter, and that businesses in that section may find out on Friday when they can expect to resume operations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.