La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Iron Dog race teams rest up in Nome
Pro Class racers ready to wrench after arriving in snowy Nome

Latest News

Plunging temperatures, high winds, heavy snow and dangerous ice are expected to hammer much of...
Massive winter storm pummels US with snow, bitter cold
This is the second censure for the Wasilla Republican
House votes to censure Eastman, again
Weather Alerts in effect from Nome to SE as high winds and heavy snow move in
Weather alerts in effect from Nome to Southeast as high winds and heavy snow move in
Students of Teeland Middle School's robotics team received a check for $3,000 from Mid Valley...
Big Lake recycling center awards $10k to local individuals finding sustainable solutions