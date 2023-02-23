Micciche officially elected Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor

Borough passes resolution certifying official results of special election to replace Charlie Pierce
Micciche officially elected Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Peter Micciche has officially been announced as the winner of the Feb. 14 special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, collecting over half of the total votes to prevent a runoff.

Borough officials passed a resolution certifying the election results Tuesday when the Canvass Board tallied the counted votes, including questioned, absentee, mail-in and special needs ballots.

His term will expire this October, filling out the remainder of former borough mayor Charlie Pierce, who resigned last August to focus on a run for governor. It later came out that Pierce was accused of sexually harassing a former assistant.

Miccichi, who formerly served as Soldotna mayor from 2008 to 2013, captured 3,665 out of a total of 7,101 votes, good for 51.6% of the tally. A special runoff election would have been used if no candidate received at least 50% of the votes.

Linda Farnsworth Hutchings finished second in the special election with 1,418 votes, good for 19.9% of the tally. Write-in candidate Robert Wall was third with 858 votes (12%), David Carey was fourth with 779 votes (10.9%), and Zachary Hamilton was fifth with 331 votes (4.6%). There were 50 other ballots with various other write-ins.

Miccichi also served in the state legislature, including a role as Senate President, from 2013 to 2022. He did not run for senate reelection last fall.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
House votes to censure Eastman, again
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Multiple winter weather alerts as large storm takes aim on Alaska
Multiple winter weather alerts in effect as large storm takes aim on Alaska

Latest News

FastCast Feb. 23, 2023
Micciche officially elected Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
Micciche officially elected Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
A night of reflection on Wednesday brought out many Alaskans who stand with Ukraine as the...
Alaskans reflect on 1-year anniversary of Ukraine war
Alaskans reflect on 1-year anniversary of Ukraine war
Alaskans reflect on 1-year anniversary of Ukraine war