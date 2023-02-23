Micciche officially elected Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Peter Micciche has officially been announced as the winner of the Feb. 14 special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, collecting over half of the total votes to prevent a runoff.

Borough officials passed a resolution certifying the election results Tuesday when the Canvass Board tallied the counted votes, including questioned, absentee, mail-in and special needs ballots.

His term will expire this October, filling out the remainder of former borough mayor Charlie Pierce, who resigned last August to focus on a run for governor. It later came out that Pierce was accused of sexually harassing a former assistant.

Miccichi, who formerly served as Soldotna mayor from 2008 to 2013, captured 3,665 out of a total of 7,101 votes, good for 51.6% of the tally. A special runoff election would have been used if no candidate received at least 50% of the votes.

Linda Farnsworth Hutchings finished second in the special election with 1,418 votes, good for 19.9% of the tally. Write-in candidate Robert Wall was third with 858 votes (12%), David Carey was fourth with 779 votes (10.9%), and Zachary Hamilton was fifth with 331 votes (4.6%). There were 50 other ballots with various other write-ins.

Miccichi also served in the state legislature, including a role as Senate President, from 2013 to 2022. He did not run for senate reelection last fall.

