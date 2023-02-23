Water main break closes Susitna Elementary, forces students to learn remotely

By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A water leak will shut down an East Anchorage elementary school for at least two consecutive days, forcing students attending the school to use remote learning days.

Parents of Susitna Elementary students received an email from the Anchorage School District early Wednesday morning informing them that classes will be held online due to a water main break at the school.

On Wednesday afternoon, the district sent out another email telling parents that the school would be closed again on Thursday due to the repair process. The email told parents that teachers would be in communication to provide Zoom links and instructions, and that the district anticipates an update on repairs by midday Thursday.

Lisa Miller, communications director at the school district, says that crews believe the break occurred outside of the building. Water could be seen streaming down a walkway adjacent to the school Wednesday morning.

“Crews will be digging to isolate the break and repair,” Miller added.

A water leak has shut down an East Anchorage elementary school for at least two consecutive days, forcing students attending the school to use remote learning days.(Rachel McPherron/Alaska's News Source)
