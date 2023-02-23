Weather alerts in effect from Nome to Southeast as high winds and heavy snow move in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Powerful winter storms are passing through Alaska with white-out conditions.

That means a combination of high winds, blowing snow, and even freezing rain at times.

Warnings stretch from the southwest coast east to the border.

The storms will churn north, with the snow and moisture working their way into the Interior and Southcentral. It will be like a wall of snow that marches steadily east through Friday.

Southeast Alaska will start to see the storm impacts over the northern sections late Thursday night to Friday. Winter storm watches are also out in the Panhandle as snow is expected to be heavy at times.

Here is a rundown of the storm impacts and arrival times.

· West Coast:

Blizzard Warnings through Thursday morning

Winds up to 60 mph

Snow totals as high as 18″ over the Seward Peninsula

Glaze of Ice Possible

· Interior:

Heavy Snow. Up to 20 inches near the Brooks Range and further south and east, we’ll likely see 12 to 16 inches of snow through the Yukon Valley

Glaze of Ice possible

Winds up to 40 mph with blowing snow

· Slope:

Windy conditions

Blowing Snow

Up to 5″ of Snow east of Deadhorse

· Southcentral:

We’ll see on average 2 to 10 inches of snow across much of Southcentral. The higher amounts will be in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and along the hillside, while Anchorage and the Kenai sees wintry mix eating into our snow chances. Anchorage is a challenge as winds and warmer temperatures will greatly determine how much snow we’ll see

Colder weather returns into the weekend

The hot spot was Port Heiden at 47 degrees and the cold spot for the state was Eagle at 33 below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.