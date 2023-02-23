Winter storm watches issued for Southeast, as widespread snow moves across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow has already been falling across Southcentral Alaska this morning, with under half an inch of snow since midnight.

While the snow is not impressive this morning, we’ll see a better fetch of moisture through the afternoon and evening hours. Winter weather advisories are still in place from the Mat-Su down through the Western Kenai Peninsula. Snow amounts will greatly vary across Southcentral, with the possibility of a wintry mix eating into snow accumulation totals.

Palmer and Wasilla and areas south through Homer will have the best chance of seeing areas of wintry mix today. This will come as temperatures warm through the day, with Anchorage and parts of the Valley seeing the potential for southeasterly winds. Should those winds kick in we’ll see several hours of rain and snow, which will likely only yield 1 to 3 inches of snow. While some higher amounts can’t be ruled out, it will most likely only be for East Anchorage and along Palmer-Fishhook Road.

The rest of Southcentral should see a decent dump of snow. Further north through the Valley, it’s possible that 4 to 9 inches of snow will fall. Higher amounts are certainly likely through Hatcher Pass and higher elevations. For the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides, 4 to 10 inches of snow looks promising into Friday morning. The only other location that will see significant snow will be over the Chugach Mountains and through Prince William Sound. Areas of the sound could easily see 5 to 8 inches of snow.

With all that said, should our winds not kick in through the day, the snow totals for Anchorage will be higher. As a result of the difficulty in the forecast, be prepared for slick road conditions throughout the day.

While the story as of late has been the widespread snow and blizzard conditions across the state, things are beginning to wind down, but in Southeast Alaska, things are beginning to ramp up. Winter storm warnings, watches and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the entirety of the Panhandle. While 13 to 18 inches of snow looks likely for Yakutat, the rest of the Panhandle will likely see snow in the amounts of 2 to 10 inches. For Southeast, the snow will begin to lighten up into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, as Southeast begins to see snowfall lighten up, Southcentral returns to the deep freeze. Through the weekend and into the first part of next week, temperatures drop back into the teens for highs, with overnight lows in the single digits. It’s looking very possible that parts of Southcentral could see subzero values Sunday night into Monday.

Have a safe and snowy Thursday!

