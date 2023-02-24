ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release date of incarcerated people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Department of Corrections for what the organization alleges is a violation of the constitutional rights of incarcerated people.

The lawsuit was filed against the DOC and Department Commissioner Jen Winkelman. The ACLU of Alaska claims the department is violating due process and equal protection rights of incarcerated people.

The ACLU said that state regulations define a firm release date as “the date on which a prisoner is scheduled to be released, as established by statutory good time calculation, court order, or parole board action.”

The DOC will then use this date to determine the time when transitional programming and reintegration opportunities will become available to those who are incarcerated, but the ACLU argues that only those individuals approaching the end of their sentences can access these opportunities.

Megan Edge, communications director for the ACLU of Alaska, believes that the corrections department has not been adjusting its firm release dates for things such as parole board action, which would then allow them to have access to the transitional programming and reintegration opportunities before they leave.

“This arbitrary interpretation by DOC of this regulation is a civil rights and liberties issue and due process issue because their interpretation of the firm release date is so arbitrary and irrational that it violates due process,” Edge said.

The ACLU says it also violates equal protection because although these individuals will be released from prison soon, they are not eligible for the same programs, and maintains the programs are important for all incarcerated people who transitioning back into the community.

“(It’s meant) to help people ease back into our communities, and that’s not just a benefit to them, but their success is our success,” Edge said. “It’s people that are working in jobs that need to be filled, it’s neighbors helping neighbors, it’s families that are brought back together again.”

Edge said they want to not only help those suffering from civil liberties violations but also ensure that they have safer and healthier communities.

“These individuals are a part of the communities, they’re coming back to the communities, and we want to make sure they’re set up for success, because as it stands, they are set up to fail,” Edge said.

The Department of Corrections responded to a request for comment by saying it had not yet been served with the complaint or had a chance to review allegations and claims.

“Once the complaint has been received and evaluated, the AG will file an answer in the time allowed by the court rules,” the department said.

According to the suit, the State of Alaska or a state officer or agency named as a defendant has 40 days to respond.

