Board of Fisheries hears 3rd day of public testimony on controversial proposal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Conversations at the Board of Fish meeting were heated Thursday concerning Proposal 140.

The third day of public testimony took place at the Dena’ina Center related to the controversial proposal that would limit commercial fishing in Southwest Alaska.

Approximately 300 people crowded the room to share their perspectives on the proposal that would impact Area M.

“Very passionate and honestly on both sides,” Tanana Chiefs Conference President Brian Ridley said. “For our people, we have zero fish and you know I’m hearing the other side as well that they’re trying to protect their resource but it’s so hard to go through this process because we literally have nothing, zero. So it doesn’t seem like much of a comparison to me.”

The proposal would impose restrictions on fishing in Southwest Alaska, a region designated as Area M, in order to reduce the harvest of “migrating discrete stocks of concern in the Cook Inlet, Bristol Bay, and AYK areas.”

Proposal 140 was written by outdoorsman and guide Virgil Umphenour to address the needs of fisheries in the area.

“I wrote it because the fisheries, all the fisheries in the AYK Region — that’s Arctic, Yukon, Kuskokwim,” Umphenour said. “The chum fisheries, that is what I am talking about, all those fisheries, the chum salmon stocks are very depressed.”

Testifiers spoke about “struggles” and “empty tables” consistently. Residents in the region shared stories about the struggle a lack of fish has caused for their hometowns.

“We were living check-to-check because we couldn’t sell any fish and couldn’t get any supplies for the winter,” 17-year-old Paul Isaac said. “We weren’t able to feed our family whatsoever.”

Mike Williams Sr. expressed a similar concern, sharing how the fish they went searching for just were not there.

“Two years ago, I caught only two chums all summer long. And last summer, I caught about 40 chums,” Williams said.

The residents in Area M fear the proposal could create economic consequences for their region.

“The last time this happened, when we basically had was a 140, fisherman went broke,” Aleutians East Borough Mayor Alvin Osterback said.

Residents fear this could also impact their lifestyle according to Lena Hoblet, who serves as the Tribal Administrator for the Native Village of False Pass.

“June, July, August is a very short season and a majority of the fleet, this is their main source of income for the entire year,” Hoblet said.

In lieu, they are suggesting a management plan.

“Fleet communication, avoiding spots where chum harvests were high last year was kind of the goal, the intent of the program,” Area M Seiner’s Association Kiley Thompson said. “We reduced our chum harvest in relation to 2021 by over 50%.”

The board said they will stay as long as they need to on Thursday.

