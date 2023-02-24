Fur Rondy festival offers full schedule of winter fun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fur Rendezvous festival -- known better as the Fur Rondy -- has been an Alaskan tradition since 1935 and was originally held as a 3-day festival celebrating winter sports and Alaska culture. Over the decades it’s grown to include a variety of activities and events, from ice sculpture competitions to talent shows and curling tournaments.

Some of the festival’s most exciting and entertaining events will begin this weekend and continue into the first weekend of March, coinciding with the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 4.

A few events are scheduled to be held on more than one day. including the Amateur Photo Contest, Rondy Melodrama, Fur Rondy Carnival, and Alaska State Snow Sculpture competition.

Amateur Photo Contest - Artists from across Alaska submitted photographs for judging prior to the event, and those attending Fur Rondy can visit the Midtown Mall to see winning entries alongside 172 images that were selected for exhibition. More than 250 photos will be on display though March 5.

Rondy Melodrama - Held at the 49th State Brewing Company Heritage Theatre, the 32nd edition of the Rondy Melodrama. One of the festival’s perennial sellout events, the melodrama is a show written, produced, and starring members of Alaska Sound Celebration, Anchorage’s own award-winning acapella group. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Matinee shows will start at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through March 5.

Fur Rondy Carnival - Fun for the whole family can be found at the Fur Rondy Carnival, with amusement rides, carnival games, and food favorites like hot dogs, cotton candy and more. The carnival will be open afternoons until at least 7 p.m. until Saturday March 4, closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday March 5. Special discounts are available on Military Appreciation night and Rondy Kids Day.

Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition - Ice artists will be sculpting their frozen masterpieces throughout the festival on Ship Creek Avenue, across from the Comfort Inn. Judging for the competition will take place between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, with the sculptures on view daily between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. until March 5.

Friday, Feb. 24

Rondy Grand Parade - A tradition since 1951, organizations and clubs from Southcentral Alaska will be gathering to parade down 5th and 6th avenues at 10:30 a.m.

Rondy Open World Championship Sled Dog Races - Mushers will leave the starting line at 4th Avenue and D Street in one of the most anticipated sprint races in North America in pursuit of a win — and a purse valued at $55,000. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with teams starting the race at noon.

Miners and Trappers Country Jam - Billed as “A party south of the Arctic,” the Country Jam at the Egan Center will be headlined by Shane Smith and the Saints. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Guests must be 21 years of age to attend the event, with $55 tickets available at the door.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Frostbite Footrace and Costume Fun Run - Runners will meet at the Fifth Avenue Skywalk for the 5K race and 2.5K fun run. Prizes are awarded for costumed solo runners, pairs, families or groups, and corporations. The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. and day-of registration will be available.

Rondy Open World Championship Sled Dog Races - The second day of racing will start at 4th Avenue and D Street at 11:30 a.m. with teams leaving the starting line at noon.

The Great Alaska Talent Competition - Alaskans over the age of 6 will be showcasing their skills onstage at the state’s largest talent competition. Preliminaries will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outhouse Races - It’s exactly what it sounds like — participants will run, carry or otherwise locomote with an outhouse. Teams will be divided into two divisions, with prizes awarded for the first through third place finishers and the red lantern. The toilets take off at 4 p.m. on 4th Avenue between E and F Streets.

Big Fat Ride - If you’re more into bikes than outhouses, the Big Fat Ride takes off at 3 p.m. and will take riders on a loop covering Downtown Anchorage, the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail, and Westchester Lagoon.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Rondy Snowshoe Softball - Bring your glove — vintage snowshoes will be provided — and

Alaska Trapper’s Association Fur Auction -

Rondy Open World Championship Sled Dog Races - Sunday will be the final day for one of the most anticipated sprint races in North America, with mushers racing to be the one who takes home the purse valued at $55,000. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with teams starting the race at noon.

Minors and Nappers Celebration - The Anchorage Museum will be hosting this event for the littlest Alaskans, with the chance to pan for gold, dress up like a sourdough, and even attend a toddler dance party. Activities run from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with DJ Spencer Lee dropping baby-sized beats in the Atrium from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Charlotte Jensen Native Arts Market - This collection of Alaska Native creations will be open March 1 though 5 at the Dimond Center. Leather goods, beaded earrings, carvings and more will be available to both purchase and to admire.

Thursday, March 2

World Championship Outdoor Hockey Tournament - Grab your stick and warm up your slapshot for an epic outdoor hockey tournament for all ages. Games will be held at the Bonnie Cusack Memorial Outdoor Rinks.

Friday, March 3

Blanket Toss - This traditional Alaska Native celebration was added to the Fur Rondy schedule in 1951 and is one of the only ways most people will ever see this high-flying event outside of the Arctic Circle. Flights take off from Third Avenue and E Street starting at 5:30 p.m.

Alaska Cornhole Ice Breaker Tournament - Warm up your tossing skills the day before the state championships, or come for a casual game of cornhole. The event will be held at Moose Lodge 1534. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m. and the entry fee is $10 for singles, $20 for pairs.

Blizzard Bash Friday Concert - A free concert at 6th and F Street’s Concert Plaza will be headlined by Woodrow starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Westchester Family Skate / Skate with the Critters - Strap on your skates and hit the ice at Westchester Lagoon for this popular and family-friendly event held at Westchester Lagoon’s skating area. Mascots from around Anchorage will skate for an hour starting at 2:30 p.m.

State of Alaska Hide and Horn Auction - A variety of fine furs and horns will be up for auction at this event that harkens back to the days when the fur industry was one of Alaska’s biggest. The auction will be held at 3rd Avenue and E Street starting at 11 a.m.

Running of the Reindeer - One of the signature events of the festival, the Running of the Reindeer will take place at 4 p.m. on 4th Avenue at G Street. Participants can sign up by paying a $35 entry fee and of course, signing a waiver.

Alaska Cornhole Championships - The best players in the state will be on hand to try for the title of top cornholer in Alaska. Event begins at 10 a.m.

