Multi-vehicle accidents, hazardous conditions close Glenn Highway

The Glenn Highway was closed Friday morning north of Eagle River after multiple cars and trucks slid off the roadway due to icy conditions.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHUGIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Glenn Highway was closed Friday morning north of Eagle River after multiple cars and trucks slid off the roadway due to icy conditions.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Anchorage police confirmed that the both southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway had reopened, and one lane had reopened headed northbound.

Anchorage police said the highway was shut down in both directions from Peters Creek to Eklutna due to “hazardous road conditions” and advised drivers to turn around and head back to Anchorage since there are no alternate routes. The municipality’s Rave alert system initially reported that only northbound lanes were closed.

Anchorage Police Department spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski said several multi-vehicle accidents were the cause of the closure. Photos from motorists showed multiple cars and trucks in the ditch.

Zajdzinski said no major injuries were reported but said road conditions were “incredibly hazardous.”

A crash on the Glenn Highway on Feb. 24, 2023, has closed northbound lanes between Peters Creek...
A crash on the Glenn Highway on Feb. 24, 2023, has closed northbound lanes between Peters Creek and Eklutna in Anchorage.(Jessy Lakin)
The Glenn Highway was closed Friday morning north of Eagle River after multiple cars and trucks...
The Glenn Highway was closed Friday morning north of Eagle River after multiple cars and trucks slid off the roadway due to icy conditions.(Courtesy Angie Alkire)

This story has been updated with additional information.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
House votes to censure Eastman, again
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse that killed Anchorage resident Sadie...
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man injured in trooper-involved shooting in North Pole
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog

Latest News

Department of Health assistance programs still backed up
Department of Health assistance programs still backed up
The Glenn Highway was closed Friday morning north of Eagle River after multiple cars and trucks...
Multi-vehicle accidents, hazardous conditions close Glenn Highway
A view of part of a display at the Clausen Memorial Museum, featuring works from the traveling...
‘Portable Southeast’ brings Alaskan artists’ work on six-city tour
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release dates of incarcerated people
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release date of incarcerated people