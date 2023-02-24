Multi-vehicle accidents, hazardous conditions close Glenn Highway

CHUGIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Glenn Highway was closed Friday morning north of Eagle River after multiple cars and trucks slid off the roadway due to icy conditions.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Anchorage police confirmed that the both southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway had reopened, and one lane had reopened headed northbound.

Anchorage police said the highway was shut down in both directions from Peters Creek to Eklutna due to “hazardous road conditions” and advised drivers to turn around and head back to Anchorage since there are no alternate routes. The municipality’s Rave alert system initially reported that only northbound lanes were closed.

Anchorage Police Department spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski said several multi-vehicle accidents were the cause of the closure. Photos from motorists showed multiple cars and trucks in the ditch.

Zajdzinski said no major injuries were reported but said road conditions were “incredibly hazardous.”

A crash on the Glenn Highway on Feb. 24, 2023, has closed northbound lanes between Peters Creek and Eklutna in Anchorage. (Jessy Lakin)

The Glenn Highway was closed Friday morning north of Eagle River after multiple cars and trucks slid off the roadway due to icy conditions. (Courtesy Angie Alkire)

