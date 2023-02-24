Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
House votes to censure Eastman, again
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse that killed Anchorage resident Sadie...
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man injured in trooper-involved shooting in North Pole
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog

Latest News

Department of Health assistance programs still backed up
Department of Health assistance programs still backed up
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine
Importance of black churches