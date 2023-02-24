Storm moves on as Anchorage readies for Rondy races

Warnings and advisories for snow in Interior and Southeast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is in Fur Rendezvous mode as the winter festival takes hold and the city prepared to host the Open World Championship Sled Dog Race starting Friday.

The winter storm will be moving out as dog teams and mushers move in for the start of three days of racing.

Temperatures will cool from the 30s Friday during the day, to 20s and teens on Saturday and Sunday, under some winter sunshine.

The stormy weather persists in the form of winds and blowing snow for the western Arctic coast and lower Kobuk and Noatak valleys.

The next area of the state to see snow is Southeast Alaska. Winter storm warnings and advisories are out in advance of the storm. Snowfall in Yakutat from Friday to Saturday could total 10 to 17 inches, and Juneau could see snow totals between 9 and 15 inches.

The storm pattern will take a break over the mainland areas as high-pressure moves in, but remains active over the Aleutians, Gulf of Alaska and Southeast.

The hot spot was Port Heiden at 44 degrees , and the cold spot for the state was Point Thomson at 23 below zero.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
House votes to censure Eastman, again
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse that killed Anchorage resident Sadie...
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse
Family mourns woman killed in CrossFit gym roof collapse

Latest News

MF- Winter warnings 2-23-23
Storm moves on as Anchorage readies for Rondy Races
An avalanche off Marmot Mountain in Hatcher Pass crossed the road. (file)
Avalanche warning issued for Hatcher Pass
Winter storm watches issued for Southeast, as widespread snow moves across the state
Winter storm watches issued for Southeast as widespread snow moves across the state
Winter storm watches issued for Southeast, as widespread snow moves across the state
Winter storm watches issued for Southeast, as widespread snow moves across the state