Storm moves on as Anchorage readies for Rondy races

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is in Fur Rendezvous mode as the winter festival takes hold and the city prepared to host the Open World Championship Sled Dog Race starting Friday.

The winter storm will be moving out as dog teams and mushers move in for the start of three days of racing.

Temperatures will cool from the 30s Friday during the day, to 20s and teens on Saturday and Sunday, under some winter sunshine.

The stormy weather persists in the form of winds and blowing snow for the western Arctic coast and lower Kobuk and Noatak valleys.

The next area of the state to see snow is Southeast Alaska. Winter storm warnings and advisories are out in advance of the storm. Snowfall in Yakutat from Friday to Saturday could total 10 to 17 inches, and Juneau could see snow totals between 9 and 15 inches.

The storm pattern will take a break over the mainland areas as high-pressure moves in, but remains active over the Aleutians, Gulf of Alaska and Southeast.

The hot spot was Port Heiden at 44 degrees , and the cold spot for the state was Point Thomson at 23 below zero.

