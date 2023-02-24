Troopers shoot North Pole man

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaska State Troopers fired their weapons at a man in North Pole on Wednesday.

According to a dispatch, troopers were called to a home on Maude Boyle Drive after a woman called and reported an unknown man was sitting on her porch, not wearing shoes and crying. When officers arrived, they found the man had left the porch of the residence and was walking into traffic attempting to get the attention of passing drivers.

Troopers made contact with the man in an adjacent neighborhood and determined that the man had escaped from Alaska Department of Corrections adult probation supervision custody and had an active arrest warrant on charges of third-degree escape, Department of Public Safety Communications Director Austin McDaniel said in an email. The dispatch says that the man yelled at troopers and attempted to run from the officers before grabbing a handgun he was carrying near his waist. Troopers wrote that officers responded by firing their weapons at the man and injuring him.

Medics treated the injured man’s gunshot wounds at the scene before transporting him to a Fairbanks-area hospital where he is recovering and in stable condition, according to troopers.

Per Department of Public Safety policy, the names of the officers involved in the shooting will be released after a 72-hour waiting period. Department policy also states that the officers involved should be placed on administrative leave for a minimum of three — and a maximum of five days — following the incident.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the Office of Special Prosecutions has been notified.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

