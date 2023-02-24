Ushering in Fur Rondy with colder and sunnier conditions

Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs by Sunday
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warmer conditions and southeasterly winds Thursday kept most of the accumulation out of the Anchorage Bowl. As a result of this, the city only saw half an inch of accumulation. However, with the warmer temperatures and the wintry mix that occurred, slick spots will be an issue through the day.

We’re waking up this morning to some areas of freezing fog, with overcast skies. While some flurries can’t be ruled out through the day, most locations will begin to dry out. Clouds will also slowly decrease into the evening hours, becoming partly cloudy into the weekend.

While Southeast is gearing up to dry out, parts of Alaska are still dealing with windy and snowy conditions. The Slope is expected to continue to see areas of blowing snow, as southwesterly winds up to 45 mph will stick around through the afternoon hours. Blizzard warnings and other winter weather alerts are expected to expire through the day.

It’s a difference story for Southeast, where heavy snow could dump up to 12-plus inches of snow across parts of the Panhandle. There will be lower totals in the 5 to 10 inch range, but many areas will see upwards of a foot of snow. The greatest impacts for Southeast will be felt today, with the snow showers becoming more isolated and scattered into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, much of the state will see a return to bitter cold conditions. It’s looking likely this trend will continue as we welcome in March, with the potential for the wet weather pattern to continue.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
House votes to censure Eastman, again
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse that killed Anchorage resident Sadie...
Engineers work to figure out cause of fatal roof collapse
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man injured in trooper-involved shooting in North Pole

Latest News

Ushering in Fur Rondy with colder and sunnier conditions
Ushering in Fur Rondy with colder and sunnier conditions
MF- Winter warnings 2-23-23
Storm moves on as Anchorage readies for Rondy races
MF- Winter warnings 2-23-23
Storm moves on as Anchorage readies for Rondy Races
An avalanche off Marmot Mountain in Hatcher Pass crossed the road. (file)
Avalanche warning issued for Hatcher Pass