Ushering in Fur Rondy with colder and sunnier conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warmer conditions and southeasterly winds Thursday kept most of the accumulation out of the Anchorage Bowl. As a result of this, the city only saw half an inch of accumulation. However, with the warmer temperatures and the wintry mix that occurred, slick spots will be an issue through the day.

We’re waking up this morning to some areas of freezing fog, with overcast skies. While some flurries can’t be ruled out through the day, most locations will begin to dry out. Clouds will also slowly decrease into the evening hours, becoming partly cloudy into the weekend.

While Southeast is gearing up to dry out, parts of Alaska are still dealing with windy and snowy conditions. The Slope is expected to continue to see areas of blowing snow, as southwesterly winds up to 45 mph will stick around through the afternoon hours. Blizzard warnings and other winter weather alerts are expected to expire through the day.

It’s a difference story for Southeast, where heavy snow could dump up to 12-plus inches of snow across parts of the Panhandle. There will be lower totals in the 5 to 10 inch range, but many areas will see upwards of a foot of snow. The greatest impacts for Southeast will be felt today, with the snow showers becoming more isolated and scattered into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, much of the state will see a return to bitter cold conditions. It’s looking likely this trend will continue as we welcome in March, with the potential for the wet weather pattern to continue.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!

