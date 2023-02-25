‘It was truly his purpose in life:’ Wife of fallen medic shares her husband’s story

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Their romance began far from home, in a place few would consider romantic: the war-torn, rubbled, dusty city of Mosul, Iraq.

Alex Potter, a nurse, recognized the shortage of medical professionals there and decided to help out. Pete Reed was serving as a medic for an international non-governmental organization, the Academy of Emergency Medicine, focused on global health and emergency medicine.

“I saw a news article about Pete and his team and thought I would stay for a couple weeks but we fell in love super fast. And worked together really well,” Potter said. “So, I stayed for the whole time.”

That was back in November of 2016, and the duo has been together ever since. The couple worked so well together that in 2017, the duo founded Global Response Medicine, an international crisis response team delivering emergency care on the front lines.

“He was in his element doing this in the field,” Potter said.

Reed’s skill of tending to the needs of others was honed as an infantryman in the U.S. Marine Corps. After leaving the armed forces, Reed began serving in other disaster and war zones. Potter said her husband spent time working in Haiti, Yemen, Syria and Iraq, on top of Ukraine. Countless times he would be asked why he would go to war zones.

The answer is simple.

“It was because he saw a need and saw people that were in need and he needed to fill that,” Potter said. “He was so loving and genuine, he always made everybody laugh.”

Ready for a new chapter in their careers, this past fall, the couple uprooted their life to start a new adventure in Anchorage.

“He imagined himself as what he called ‘Alaska Pete’, which was his ideal self,” Potter said.

Shortly after moving to Alaska, Reed left for Ukraine to work with Global Outreach Doctors. Reed had previously traveled earlier in 2022 to Ukraine, shortly after the war broke out in February, to check on the status of how Global Response Medicine was doing.

“He missed being overseas,” Potter said. “He missed putting his skills to use and feeling like he was worthy.”

It would also be his last.

“The next messages I sent were at like 2 in the morning my time, and they only got the one check mark, instead of the two check marks. So I figured he was somewhere without service. And then it was about 4 in the morning when I got a call from someone saying, that something had happened,” Potter said as she remembered her final text message exchanges with Reed, mere hours before learning he was dead.

According to Potter, it took 21 hours after learning something had happened for his death to be confirmed to her.

Reed was killed by a missile strike on Feb. 2 in Bakhmut while working as the Ukraine Country Director for Global Outreach Doctors, a newly appointed position.

In his final days, Reed’s family members heard about how he was living out his life passion.

“His brother Chandler said he called him, the day before he died, and was like, ‘This is it, man. I love this. I am in my element. This is where I am meant to be,’” Potter said.

His wife says Reed lived out his life’s calling, right to his final moments.

“The fact that he was able to go out doing what he was meant to do, serving other people, in his element — it was truly his purpose in life,” Potter said.

