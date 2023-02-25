Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them Saturday morning. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Two cyclists are dead and 11 others are seriously hurt after a crash on a busy Arizona highway.

KPHO reports the collision happened near the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.”

Early reports indicated 10 ambulances were called to the scene. Goodyear police said that one cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second rider died at the hospital.

Authorities said the crash involved a pickup truck and multiple bicyclists.

Goodyear police the driver, identified only as a man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with them.

Fire officials confirmed crews were treating multiple people injured at the crash scene with 11 others sent to area hospitals.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash as the collision remains under investigation.

Multiple traffic closures were in place while the crash scene remained active.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on the Glenn Highway on Feb. 24, 2023, has closed northbound lanes between Peters Creek...
Glenn Highway reopened after closure due to multi-vehicle accidents
Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
House votes to censure Eastman, again
Alaska is joining several other states in revising the visibility of convictions for criminal...
Hundreds of previous marijuana-related convictions will be removed from state’s courts database
The Fur Rondy Blanket Toss is a tradition that started in 1950.
Fur Rondy festival offers full schedule of winter fun
Pete Reed died while working as a humanitarian worker in the Ukraine in early Feb.
‘It was truly his purpose in life:’ Wife of fallen medic shares her husband’s story

Latest News

COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
EPA orders ‘pause’ of derailment contaminated waste removal