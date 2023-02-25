A return to sunshine and cold temperatures this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday’s storm system brought only half inch of snow — officially — to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, but it did bring above normal daytime temperatures in the 30s for Thursday and Friday.

Those temperatures will continue to fall down through the 20s overnight, reaching the upper teens on Anchorage’s Westside to the the lower teens along the Hillside. There’s a possibility of a few areas of freezing fog and drizzle into early Saturday morning, otherwise, the sky will trend toward partly cloudy by sunrise. Still, drive with extra caution and patience across town and the region.

Southeast has seen widespread snow throughout the day, and snow will continue mainly over central and south channel areas through the overnight. Snow will then come to an end from north to south across the region as high pressure builds in behind the departing storm system. Yakutat, Haines, and Skagway can expect an additional 2″ to 4″ to fall Friday night. Juneau and Sitka will likely tack on another 4″ to 6″ of snow overnight and early Saturday. The heaviest totals tonight and on Saturday will range from 6″ to 12″ and will occur from Petersburg down into the Ketchikan area. Hyder could add another 12″ to 16″ before everything winds down Saturday afternoon.

Across the rest of the state, a weak low pressure system will spread another round of light snow from the Seward Peninsula to Fairbanks and the lower Yukon and Kuskokwim River Valleys before moving offshore and over Kodiak late Saturday. Temperatures will range from near zero in Nome to the middle and upper teens in McGrath and Fairbanks, with upper 20s across Southwest Alaska from Bethel to Dillingham and King Salmon.

The Aleutians will see mix of rain and wet snow with a minor, slushy accumulation on Saturday. Meanwhile, winds that were as high as 55 mph along the Arctic coast on Friday will diminish down to 40 mph on Saturday. Those winds will still cause reduced visibilities from the combination of another round of light snow as well as blowing and drifting of the snow already on the ground from Wainwright to Utqiagvik to Deadhorse. High temperatures will only make it to 6 to near 0, but wind chill values, or feel like temperatures, will drop as low as 40 to 55 below zero. Such conditions can cause frostbite to form on areas of exposed skin in less than five minutes.

Bottom line, no matter where your weekend adventures take you across the Great Land, dress in layers and travel safe!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.