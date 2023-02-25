Team 7 repeats as Iron Dog champions

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad of Team 7 won their second consecutive Iron Dog championship early Saturday afternoon in Big Lake.

The duo rode together across the finish line around 12:10 p.m. under sunny skies and surrounded by cheering fans.

Olstad said in a post-race interview it was the “nicest day of riding so far.” The race began on Friday, February 17, in Big Lake.

“Yesterday was pretty brutal, a lot of flat light and new snow and no trail and lots of obstacles,” Olstad said.

The victory marked the third Iron Dog title in four years for Team 7.

The Iron Dog 2023 field provided plenty of competition for the reigning champions.

According to Iron Dog’s official website, Team 7 arrived at the final checkpoint of Skwentna just after 7 p.m. on Friday with a 33-minute lead over Team 14 (Casey Boyland, Bryan Leslie).

Team 39 (Cody Barber, Brett Lapham) was the next team to arrive in Skwentna, coming in just 22 minutes behind Team 14.

Akelstad and Olstad have proven successful on the Iron Dog trail with other teammates, too.

Olstad won once with teammate Marc McKenna (2005) and twice with Todd Minnick (2009, 2014). Aklestad won once with teammate Tyson Johnson (2016).

