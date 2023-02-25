Thousands of oxycodone pills seized at Juneau Airport

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Juneau residents were arrested at the Juneau International Airport on Thursday after authorities seized thousands of counterfeit pills.

According to a release from Juneau police, 19-year-old Sabrina Lordess Jeter and 43-year-old Max Heinz Tarquino were arrested after they were stopped leaving a plane that had landed in Juneau from Seattle by Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force members. The release said that Tarquino and Jeter had “approximately 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, believed to contain fentanyl, in Tarquino and Jeter’s luggage.”

Juneau Police Department Lt. Krag Campbell said that 4,000 pills were found in checked luggage and another 1,000 pills were in carry-on baggage.

“The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of approximately $150,000,” the release said. “Tarquino and Jeter were placed under arrest and taken to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center. They were both held on two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A felony.”

