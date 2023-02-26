More sun and more cold on Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather has really calmed down across Alaska following a very active week of strong winter storms. High pressure will dominate the state on Sunday with bitter cold and dangerously low wind chill values across the northern third of the state. Some of that cold air will continue to work south into Southcentral with morning low temperatures into the single digits above on the west side of Anchorage to the single digits below on the east side. After some early morning fog, temperatures will only rebound into the lower teens for highs afternoon highs on Sunday.

As high pressure moves from Southcentral toward Southeast, another large storm system begins to move into Southwest Alaska on Monday with snow and wind. This storm will move into Southcentral mid-week, then into Southeast for late week.

