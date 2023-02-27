Charges forwarded after knife found at Anchorage elementary school

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A knife was found with a student at a Northeast Anchorage elementary school on Friday, according to Anchorage police.

In an online post, police wrote that no one was injured at Creekside Elementary School, but that charges were forwarded to the division of juvenile justice after contact was made with the student who brought the knife and that student’s father.

“It was determined that a student had brought a knife to the school and verbalized threats to harm another student,” police wrote. “Several other students hear the threats and saw the knife; staff were notified by at least one student.”

An Anchorage Police Department spokesperson declined to offer additional details regarding the incident.

