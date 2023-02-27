Chugiak man indicted for production of child porn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Chugiak man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Jeremy Scott Daniels was charged Thursday with the production of child pornography; coercion and enticement; and distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to DOJ, between 2010 and 2022, Daniels multiple times reached out to suspected minors on the Internet in attempts to lure them into engaging in sexually explicit activity with him. This included one occasion in 2010 in which Daniels reached out to what he believed was an 8-year-old girl, who was actually undercover law enforcement.

The department also asserts Daniels “distributed, received, and possessed child pornography at various points throughout 2020 and 2022.”

Daniels transmitted child pornography videos in 2020 on the messaging application Kik, according to the department, before he was taken into federal custody on Jan. 28, 2022. Daniels made his initial court appearance on Feb. 2, 2022.

If convicted, Daniels faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.

According to the release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force led the investigation of the case.

