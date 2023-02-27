Disaster declared for water line leak at Tuluksak School

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A water line leak in the Southwest Alaska community of Tuluksak has prompted a disaster declaration from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

According to a release from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the water supply line issue was discovered in early February by maintenance employees of the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

“Winter weather will prevent repairs to the line until spring, so the school has been hauling water for school operations including feeding, teacher housing, laundry, and sanitation,” the release said. “The water hauling operation has required additional school staff hours, pumps, water storage tanks, and community waterplant operation.”

Tuluksak went nearly a month without running water after a fire destroyed the water plant in 2021.

Previous: After weeks without running water, disaster declaration is authorized for Tuluksak

Tuluksak is a mostly Alaska Native community along the Kuskokwim River.

According to the release, Dunleavy’s disaster declaration was issued on Friday — the same day that the community of Tuluksak submitted their disaster declaration. The declaration will now allow emergency response resources to be allocated through the Public Assistance Program, as well as reimbursement of costs related to the disaster.

“Schools are a critical part of rural Alaskan communities,” Dunleavy said. “They are where people gather, receive meals, conduct in-person learning, and seek shelter during disasters. In order to operate a school needs a supply of fresh water. This declaration will help the Yupiit School District provide water for school operations until permanent water line repairs can be made.”

The release says that the State Emergency Operations Center will continue working with the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, the Yupiit Schol District, Tuluksak Native Community, Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad pose at the finish line of the 2023 Iron Dog on Feb. 25, 2023.
Team 7 repeats as Iron Dog champions
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
The Fur Rondy Blanket Toss is a tradition that started in 1950.
Fur Rondy festival offers full schedule of winter fun
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release dates of incarcerated people
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release date of incarcerated people
A crash on the Glenn Highway on Feb. 24, 2023, has closed northbound lanes between Peters Creek...
Glenn Highway reopened after closure due to multi-vehicle accidents

Latest News

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man injured in trooper-involved shooting in North Pole
FastCast Feb. 27, 2023
Alaska groups celebrate Juneteenth, Indigenous Peoples’ Day becoming city holidays
Alaska groups celebrate Juneteenth, Indigenous Peoples’ Day becoming city holidays
Alaska groups celebrate Juneteenth, Indigenous Peoples’ Day becoming city holidays
Alaska groups celebrate Juneteenth, Indigenous Peoples’ Day becoming city holidays