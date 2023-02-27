One more cold and sunny day before snow returns to Southcentral

Winter storm watches issued for the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound
A large, complex, and strong winter storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds to Southwest and southern Alaska this week.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:56 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of the state was able to enjoy a much needed break between storm systems over the weekend. While that meant more in the way of sunshine across the sky, it also meant cold temperatures. In Anchorage, Sunday started at 3 degrees officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, and only made it up to 18 degrees despite abundant sunshine with barely a cloud in the sky all day. A clear sky combined with light winds again overnight will make for another bitter cold morning. Take a little extra time to scrape off and warm up the car before heading out, in addition to bundling up the kids for the bus stop.

Another large and moisture packed storm system will continue to organize south of the Aleutians overnight then head into the eastern Bering Sea on Monday. The storm will then split, with one piece of energy heading northward toward the Seward Peninsula, and the second moving across the Peninsula into the northern Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday. Widespread snow and wind will spread across much of Southwest, the western Interior, and Southcentral for the early to middle part of the week.

As a result, widespread Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the lower Y-K region of Southwest Alaska, from as far north as St. Lawrence Island and Nome on the Seward Peninsula, south through Pilot Station and Bethel to just north of Goodnews Bay. This is where both winds and snowfall are expected to be the highest, causing the most significant travel hazards.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Bristol Bay coast inland through Aniak and Sleetmute. Here, snow and wind, though not as high as areas to the north, will still create travel difficulties as a result of reduced visibilities from blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Kenai Peninsula and the Chugach Range across western Prince William Sound for Tuesday through 12 noon on Wednesday. Snow accumulations will range from 6 to 12 inches across the western Kenai, and 12 to 18 inches in the Chugach Range. Winds of 25 to 45 m.p.h. will also make for considerable blowing and drifting of snow, greatly reducing visibilities and thus making travel along both the Seward and Sterling Highways very difficult through mid-week. This storm will also bring heavy coastal rain and mountain snow to Southeast from Wednesday through Friday.

Stay updated on the latest forecasts, and alerts from your Alaska’s Weather Source team to help you stay safe and prepared for this next storm.

