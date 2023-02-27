Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad pose at the finish line of the 2023 Iron Dog on Feb. 25, 2023.
Team 7 repeats as Iron Dog champions
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
The Fur Rondy Blanket Toss is a tradition that started in 1950.
Fur Rondy festival offers full schedule of winter fun
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release dates of incarcerated people
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release date of incarcerated people
Pete Reed died while working as a humanitarian worker in the Ukraine in early Feb.
‘It was truly his purpose in life:’ Wife of fallen medic shares her husband’s story

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder