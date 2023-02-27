WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:38 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad pose at the finish line of the 2023 Iron Dog on Feb. 25, 2023.
Team 7 repeats as Iron Dog champions
The Fur Rondy Blanket Toss is a tradition that started in 1950.
Fur Rondy festival offers full schedule of winter fun
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release dates of incarcerated people
ACLU of Alaska files lawsuit against DOC for release date of incarcerated people
A crash on the Glenn Highway on Feb. 24, 2023, has closed northbound lanes between Peters Creek...
Glenn Highway reopened after closure due to multi-vehicle accidents

Latest News

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed
Daycare Dilemma
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded at the battlefield wait to leave the field hospital near...
UN chief points to ' massive’ rights violations in Ukraine