Winter storm watches for parts of Southcentral, as snow returns to the region

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a bitter cold start to the day across Southcentral, as temperatures for many locations are hovering near or below zero. The only exception is coastal regions where temperatures are remaining in the teens. With clear skies once again with us, some areas of patchy freezing fog will occur. Areas that manage to see it will be those locations nestled next to Cook Inlet and up through Knik Arm. Be careful on the roads, as any freezing fog could lead to slicker road conditions and reduced visibility.

As the fog burns off through the morning hours, the sunny skies will once again grace Southcentral. It will be a cold day, as temperatures will be roughly 15 to 20 degrees below average. This means that for most of Southcentral, we’ll see highs remaining in the teens. The only exception will be coastal regions of Southcentral and through the Copper River Basin. Coastal regions will see highs in the 20s, while the Copper River Basin will see temperatures struggle to warm to zero.

Get outside and enjoy the sun, as cloudy skies and snow makes a return into Tuesday. While it won’t affect your morning commute, the snow will become heavy through the day with significant accumulation for parts of Southcentral. A winter storm watch has been issued for Western Kenai Peninsula and Western Prince William Sound through noon Wednesday. This area will likely see the most snow across the region, where up to 18″ is possible near Whittier and Portage. Winds will also be an issue, as gusts up to 35 mph will lead to snow drifts and areas of blowing snow. Not only will this reduce visibility, but it will lead to hazardous travel conditions across parts of the Kenai.

Further north through Anchorage and into the Valley, we’ll see lower snowfall totals. However, several inches can still be expected. At this time Anchorage could expect to see 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, with parts of the Valley likely seeing 3 to 6 inches. This will mostly likely change, but for now expect lower snowfall totals further north, with up to a foot or more of snow across parts of the Kenai and Prince William Sound.

The snow will gradually taper off Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, as the system exits into Southeast. As this occurs, colder and drier air will make a return to Southcentral. There’s good news in the forecast, as the start of the Iditarod looks to bring sunny conditions for all of Southcentral.

Bundle up and stay warm!

