Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage neighborhood will receive over half a million dollars from a federal grant to what the U.S. Department of Transportation says will help reconstruct and reconnect the community.

In a release Tuesday morning, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $537,660 set aside for the Fairview neighborhood in efforts to “revitalize” the community.

Buttigieg called it in the release “a first-of-its-kind initiative to reconnect communities that are cut off from opportunity and burdened by past transportation infrastructure decisions.” It is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden that will invest over $1 billion over five years to many communities across the country.

The grant money will go to nonprofit Anchorage Neighborhood Housing Services — which conducts business under the name “NeighborWorks Alaska” — to help reconstruct the roads and pathways throughout the area to help foster a safer community.

The planning award will reportedly use funds to address traffic and safety problems in the Gambell/Ingra streets corridor, which runs 10 blocks through Fairview. The release said safety for all road users, which includes pedestrians on foot and bikes, and nonmotorized transportation is the top priority for the plan.

Previous efforts from NeighborWorks Alaska have been in partnership with the Fairview Community Council on the “Fairness for Fairview” project, which was created chiefly to help prevent pedestrian deaths, among other issues.

