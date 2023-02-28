Blizzard warnings in Southwest and Southcentral

This week sees February transition to March
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large winter storm is ramping up in the Bering Sea. It brings high winds, blowing snow and rain. It is one of two storms to impact Alaska over the week.

The Aleutian community of Adak saw winds up to 52 mph as the first storm went by. Bristol Bay will see blizzard conditions as high winds and heavy snow hits the region overnight. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow along with blowing snow and drifting.

Southcentral also sees blizzard conditions Tuesday as the storm descends on the region. A blizzard warning will encompass the eastern Kenai Peninsula and parts of Prince William Sound. Portage Valley and eastern Turnagain Arm could see snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

The western side of the Kenai Peninsula has a winter weather advisory with snowfall of 6 to 12 inches and winds gusting to 30 mph. Travel conditions will be difficult.

Mat-Su is on the northern edge of the storm, but is still on track to see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Hot spot was Dutch Harbor with 50 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Bettles with 45 below zero.

