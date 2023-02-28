Chugiak teen dies in snowmachine collision in Southwest Alaska

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORT ALSWORTH, Alaska (KTUU) - A Chugiak teen died in a single-vehicle snowmachine collision near Port Alsworth, a small community in Southwest Alaska north of Lake Iliamna.

According to an online dispatch, Alaska State Troopers were notified just before 1 p.m. Sunday of two people at the scene of a single-vehicle snowmachine collision. Community members and a community health aid responded to the scene and found 19-year-old Alexia Wolfson without a pulse, and the other victim in critical condition.

“Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Wolfson was declared deceased at the Port Alsworth Clinic,” troopers wrote. “The injured person was transported to an Anchorage area hospital by Life Med Alaska. The State Medical Examiner’s Office and next of kin have been notified for Wolfson.”

The troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

