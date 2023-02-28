Congregate meals off the table at Palmer Senior Center — for now

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Senior Services Board of Directors announced it has voted to stop serving congregate meals to its members at the Palmer Senior Center.

The Feb. 17 announcement came as a disappointment to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s senior population who often rely on the meals for socialization and a source of balanced nutrition.

The board’s president Linda Combs cited a lack of funding as the reason for tabling the meals.

“Financially, we were not in a position, even with every cut we’ve made, every individual position that has not been reinstated after Covid,” Combs said. “We had trimmed and trimmed and trimmed and we needed to trim more.”

On Monday, members were in the dining hall picking up commodities to cook their own meals at home, a service provided by Safeway on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Scott Manke was on his way out with his paper bag full of groceries.

“I’m not desperate for food like some folks are, but I am considered low-income, so it’s helpful,” Manke said.

While Manke is in a better position to cook for himself than some, he is concerned that some seniors will resort to cooking unhealthy foods at home.

“Some people are just going to go back to soup in a can which isn’t cheap, and it’s high in sodium, and a lot of people are low-sodium,” Make said.

The congregate meal service provided cooked lunches to an average of 45 members five days a week.

Combs said the nonprofit organization relies heavily on federal funding, grants, and fundraising to pay for the services it offers to the growing senior population, and that the income has not been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s less, just less, and you have to make do with what you have,” Combs said.

Another source of income for the organization comes from renting out space inside the large Palmer facility. According to Combs, one year Palmer High School held its prom at the building located off Chugach Street. The center also has a library.

For member Bev Reilly, who lives by herself, the socialization aspect of the meals has always been her reason for attending. She said the stoppage is just another blow to senior benefits in the community.

“I’m very low income, and now the food stamps have been cut again, so where does that leave you — hungry,” Reilly said.

Combs said the decision to stop serving in-person meals did not come easy to the board and that it is currently exploring other options to bring a meal service of some capacity back to the center. The move does not affect home-delivered meals, another service the organization offers for qualifying individuals.

