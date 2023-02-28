February closes as one of snowiest since 1996

Heavy snow expected to impact parts of Southcentral Alaska into Wednesday afternoon
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:16 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After several days of sunshine, snow has made a return to Southcentral Alaska. While snow has already started to fall to our south, inland areas from Anchorage into the Mat-Su will see the steady snow arrive this morning. This is due to the amount of dry air in place above the surface. As the snow evaporates, the column of air will see the moisture increase. Eventually, this will lead to a steady stream of snow falling across Southcentral.

Much of the state this morning is seeing some form of a winter weather alert. Southcentral has blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories, while much of Southeast Alaska is under a winter storm watch. The blizzard warning for Southcentral is primarily impacting Western Prince William Sound, where well over a foot of snow could fall over the next 48 hours. In addition to the snow, winds up to 45 mph will lead to a significant reduction in visibility.

Snow will become widespread through the afternoon hours, with many areas getting 2 to 4 inches of snowfall into the evening hours. However, higher totals will occur across the Kenai Peninsula into the evening hours. We’ll see some dry time across the region this evening before a secondary band of snow arrives through Wednesday morning. This brief lull in the activity will keep our snow totals down, but for many locations, we’ll easily see 4 to 8 inches of total snowfall. The only exception will be the Copper River Basin (6 to 12 inches), Kenai (6 to 12 inches) and Western Prince William Sound (10 to 18 inches).

As the system pulls off to the east, we’ll see drier and colder air arrive back into Southcentral. The snow looks to end for many through early Thursday morning, with clearer skies slowly returning to the region. As the snow ends for us, it will really begin to ramp up for Southeast. A winter storm watch is in effect for much of the Panhandle with 6 to 16 inches of snowfall expected. The higher snowfall totals will likely occur to the north, where temperatures will remain warmer. Further to the south, it’s possible we’ll see some areas of wintry mix through the day Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the Iditarod, we’ll see highs in the teens and overnight lows holding near zero.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chugiak man indicted for sexually exploiting children
Chugiak man indicted for production of child porn
Charges forwarded after knife found at Anchorage elementary school
Charges forwarded after knife found at Anchorage elementary school
Sled dog Donna missing after trailer mishap near Girdwood (Colette Bewick)
Dog truck mishap on Seward Highway leaves 1 dog missing
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
MF-Blizzard Warnings 2-27-23
Blizzard warnings in Southwest and Southcentral

Latest News

February closes as one of the snowiest since 1996
February closes as one of the snowiest since 1996
MF-Blizzard Warnings 2-27-23
Blizzard warnings in Southwest and Southcentral
MF-Blizzard Warnings 2-27-23
Blizzard warnings hit southwest and southcentral
Winter storm watches for parts of Southcentral, as snow returns to the region
Bitter cold in Southcentral to pave way for snow returning to the region