February closes as one of snowiest since 1996

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After several days of sunshine, snow has made a return to Southcentral Alaska. While snow has already started to fall to our south, inland areas from Anchorage into the Mat-Su will see the steady snow arrive this morning. This is due to the amount of dry air in place above the surface. As the snow evaporates, the column of air will see the moisture increase. Eventually, this will lead to a steady stream of snow falling across Southcentral.

Much of the state this morning is seeing some form of a winter weather alert. Southcentral has blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories, while much of Southeast Alaska is under a winter storm watch. The blizzard warning for Southcentral is primarily impacting Western Prince William Sound, where well over a foot of snow could fall over the next 48 hours. In addition to the snow, winds up to 45 mph will lead to a significant reduction in visibility.

Snow will become widespread through the afternoon hours, with many areas getting 2 to 4 inches of snowfall into the evening hours. However, higher totals will occur across the Kenai Peninsula into the evening hours. We’ll see some dry time across the region this evening before a secondary band of snow arrives through Wednesday morning. This brief lull in the activity will keep our snow totals down, but for many locations, we’ll easily see 4 to 8 inches of total snowfall. The only exception will be the Copper River Basin (6 to 12 inches), Kenai (6 to 12 inches) and Western Prince William Sound (10 to 18 inches).

As the system pulls off to the east, we’ll see drier and colder air arrive back into Southcentral. The snow looks to end for many through early Thursday morning, with clearer skies slowly returning to the region. As the snow ends for us, it will really begin to ramp up for Southeast. A winter storm watch is in effect for much of the Panhandle with 6 to 16 inches of snowfall expected. The higher snowfall totals will likely occur to the north, where temperatures will remain warmer. Further to the south, it’s possible we’ll see some areas of wintry mix through the day Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the Iditarod, we’ll see highs in the teens and overnight lows holding near zero.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday.

