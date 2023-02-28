Increased prevalence of HIV/AIDS cases in Fairbanks/Interior region

Case numbers in other regions of the state are not increasing
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
By Elena Symmes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 31, the Alaska Department of Health issued a public health advisory responding to a spike in HIV/AIDS cases in the Fairbanks and Interior region.

“There’s a lot to consider, with how they came about, how they’re linked,” the Department of Health’s HIV/STD program manager Kamala Stiner said.

The advisory noted that the state’s Section of Epidemiology (SOE) noticed an uptick in cases over a 12-month period.

“In January 2022, SOE identified a time-space HIV cluster in Fairbanks involving 3 new cases of HIV among military service members within a 4-week period,” the advisory said.

In addition to cases among military members, several residents were also diagnosed with HIV later in 2022.

“During October through December 2022, six new cases of HIV were diagnosed among persons residing in the Fairbanks/Interior region. Case investigation work and partner notifications are ongoing.”

The Alaska Aids Assistance Association — also known as the Four A’s — is one group that works to reduce HIV/AIDS and STD infections, and related stigma in Alaska.

Executive Director Robin Lutz says that comparing and contrasting state levels of HIV/AIDS requires a holistic assessment of every community.

“When we have a group of people test positive anywhere in the state is, what are the systemic issues that surrounded that phenomenon, what were those people working with in their community that impacted the result of a bunch of folks testing positive,” Lutz said.

The Four A’s frequently host testing events to encourage people to become aware of and stay up-to-date with their HIV status. Lutz invites the general public to come in to learn their status.

“It’s a twenty-minute rapid test, we do it here for free,” Lutz said.

“We are not here to judge people. We’re here to give information and support people to make choices that work for their life,” Lutz said.

