Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in December of this year, while...
Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in December of this year, while Fiat Chrysler will start shipping the left-hand-drive gas-powered vehicles in November.(PxHere)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles.

The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

The gas-powered vehicles fill an urgent need, the Postal Service said in a statement Tuesday.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in December of this year, while Fiat Chrysler will start shipping the left-hand-drive gas-powered vehicles in November.

Contracts totaling $260 million for the charging stations went to Blink Charging Co., Siemens Industry Inc., and Rexel USA Energy Solutions, the Postal Service said.

Charging stations will be installed at several Postal Service facilities including sorting and delivery centers, starting in the third quarter of this year.

In December the Postal Service said it would sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

The post office said it is spending nearly $10 billion to electrify its aging fleet, including installing a modern charging infrastructure at hundreds of postal facilities nationwide and purchasing at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks in the next five years. The spending includes $3 billion in funding approved under a landmark climate and health policy adopted by Congress last year.

___

This story has been updated to correct the delivery dates for the vehicles. The E-Transit vans will start being delivered in December, not November, and the gas-powered vehicles will start being delivered in November, not December. It also fixes the spelling of one of the charging-station companies. Its Rexel, not Rexall, USA Energy Solutions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chugiak man indicted for sexually exploiting children
Chugiak man indicted for production of child porn
Charges forwarded after knife found at Anchorage elementary school
Charges forwarded after knife found at Anchorage elementary school
Sled dog Donna missing after trailer mishap near Girdwood (Colette Bewick)
Dog truck mishap on Seward Highway leaves 1 dog missing
A Chugiak teen died in a single-vehicle snowmachine collision near Port Alsworth, a small...
Chugiak teen dies in snowmachine collision in Southwest Alaska
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff
COVID-19 testing mandated for some Alaska capitol staff

Latest News

Northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway at the Knik River Bridge are closed to traffic due to a...
Northbound Glenn Highway reopened following closure at Knik River Bridge
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in New York. Bannon is...
Lawyer: Steve Bannon-linked border wall nonprofit is defunct