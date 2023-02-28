Skagway courthouse damaged by fire

SKAGWAY, Alaska (KTUU) - The Skagway courthouse is closed after a fire broke out in a large commercial building in the Southeast Alaska community on Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the Skagway Fire Chief, the fire department responded to reports of a “big fire, black smoke and flames” at 9:53 a.m. on Sunday on Ninth Avenue between Broadway and State Street. The release stated the structure was about 45% engulfed and required evacuations of nearby homes.

A Twitter post by the Alaska Court System reported the fire closed the Skagway courthouse and that the fire “destroyed much of the building.”

A Facebook post by the Skagway Development Association reported the fire took out its offices.

A fire investigation is underway as it’s still unclear how the fire began, according to the release from Chief Emily Rauscher, which states that the fire scene is secure and that the State Fire Marshal will be in Skagway on Tuesday for an inspection.

“Skagway Fire is a small department and all our crews worked diligently at bringing this fire under control and containing it to its structure of origin,” the release said. “We are continuing to work with the State Fire Marshal’s office for the fire investigation, decontaminating our response gear and equipment and ensuring our rigs are ready for future responses.”

