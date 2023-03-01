Alaska Regional health clinic closure leaves seniors scrambling to find new providers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When she first heard the Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic would be closing at the end of February, patient Jeanne Lutz was taken aback.

“I was in disbelief,” said Lutz, who heard about the news in late January. “Yes, I guess that would be surprise.”

A spokesperson for the Alaska Regional clinic said staffing shortages led to the clinic’s closing. She didn’t answer a question about how many patients the clinic served but some estimates have put the number in the thousands. Many of those former patients are now searching for new primary doctors who will accept Medicare.

They’re finding the list in Anchorage isn’t long.

Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center is one of the few places that is accepting new patients. CEO Lisa Aquino said they’ve been flooded with calls since people learned the Regional clinic was closing.

“We have seen an increase in the wait time on our phones, to such an extent that we’re exploring if we can bring on more help to answer phone calls,” said Aquino. “So many loved ones calling in for the senior in their household.”

They’re also booking lots of first-time patients. Aquino said they have no plans to put a cap on how many new Medicare patients they’ll accept, although wait times for appointments will likely get longer.

“A month ago we were about at 10 days out; now we’re at about 25 days out for a new appointment,” she said.

Another practice accepting new Medicare patients is Providence Medical Group Primary Care, which has three locations in Anchorage. A hospital spokesperson said wait times for new appointments to see a primary care doctor are now averaging about a month out. He said the practice is actively hiring new doctors to try and meet what he called “the enormous need in our community.”

Aquino, of Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center, said there are also some private providers who will accept new Medicare patients but most doctors can’t afford to take on too many.

“The amount that we get reimbursed for Medicare is simply not enough to cover the cost of care in Alaska,” she said, adding that reimbursement rates are part of a “bigger conversation” that has to happen to address health care issues in Alaska.

