Glenn Highway northbound lanes closed at Knik River Bridge

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway at the Knik River Bridge are closed to traffic due to a collision, according to the Department of Public Safety. It is unknown if there are any injuries from the incident.

A DPS alert released shortly after 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon states that northbound lanes are closed at the Knik River Bridge due to a vehicle collision. The alert also states that road conditions in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are hazardous and reminds drivers to use caution on the roads.

Drivers can use the Old Glenn Highway as a detour while the northbound lanes are closed.

There is no current estimation for when the roadway will be reopened. Up-to-date traffic and transit information can be found at 511.alaska.gov.

